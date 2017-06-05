The 2017 CMT Music Awards Kicks Off With Star-Studded Tribute to Gregg Allman
Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and Derek Trucks opened the awards show with a special performance of the Allman Brothers' hit, "Midnight Rider." "He made it seem possible for a kid to come out of Macon, Georgia, make a name for himself and make it in this business," Aldean, a longtime fan of The Allman Brothers, wrote shortly after Allman's death.
