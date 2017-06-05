Take a good look at the phony Percoce...

Take a good look at the phony Percocet pills blamed for recent deaths

As doctors warn of deadly reactions to counterfeit drugs, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office wants the public to get a good look at the pills. The phony Percocet tablets are yellow ovals with the numbers 10/325 on one side and PERCOCET stamped in capital letters on the other side.

