Take a good look at the phony Percocet pills blamed for recent deaths
As doctors warn of deadly reactions to counterfeit drugs, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office wants the public to get a good look at the pills. The phony Percocet tablets are yellow ovals with the numbers 10/325 on one side and PERCOCET stamped in capital letters on the other side.
