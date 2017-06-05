Southern rocker Gregg Allman laid to rest near Highway 41
Southern rocker Gregg Allman was laid to rest Saturday near his older brother Duane in the same cemetery where they used to write songs among the tombstones, not far from US Highway 41. Thousands of fans lined the streets of Macon to honor Allman, who was carried into Rose Hill Cemetery as a bagpiper played a somber tune. Family and friends, including musicians who played in The Allman Brothers Band over the years, gathered next to his grave and on a nearby hillside shaded by huge oak trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12)
|May 29
|Angie McGovern
|2
|Time to bail, Macon is imploding. (Mar '07)
|May 29
|Alvin
|35
|who is andy stokes? (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Jim bobcock
|4
|Walter Russell Wright,
|May 22
|Olethas daughter
|1
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|May 20
|Wayne
|3
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|May 11
|gph1714
|7
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|May '17
|Kevin
|8
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC