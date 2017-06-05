Rock icon Gregg Allman laid to rest

Allman Brothers Band singer and co-founder Gregg Allman was laid to rest Saturday afternoon at a private funeral in Macon, Georgia. The ceremony was held at Snow's Memorial Chapel in Macon, the same place where the funeral for Gregg's brother, Duane Allman, was held in November of 1971, after Duane was killed in a motorcycle accident.

