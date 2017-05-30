'Ramblin Man' Gregg Allman laid to rest near Highway 41

Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier and two other one-time school administrators are heading to court to be sentenced for child endangerment for failing to report Jerry Sandusky to authorities in 2001. Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier and two other one-time school administrators are heading to court to be sentenced for child endangerment for failing to report Jerry Sandusky to authorities in 2001.

