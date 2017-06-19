Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for accused killers of corrections officers
The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr. has exclusive coverage of the return of fugitives Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe, who fled Putnam County after two prison guards were shot to death on a transport bus on June 13, 2017. The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr. has exclusive coverage of the return of fugitives Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe, who fled Putnam County after two prison guards were shot to death on a transport bus on June 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is andy stokes? (Oct '13)
|Jun 17
|Wayne
|5
|david langelier (May '12)
|Jun 17
|Wayne
|2
|andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12)
|May 29
|Angie McGovern
|2
|Walter Russell Wright,
|May '17
|Olethas daughter
|1
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|May '17
|Wayne
|3
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! (Dec '16)
|May '17
|gph1714
|7
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|May '17
|Kevin
|8
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC