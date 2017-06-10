Polanski's victim asks judge to end case against director
Samantha Geimer has long asked US authorities to stop pursuing filmmaker Roman Polanski for having sex with her in 1977 when she was 13 "Justice is not only about punishment, it is about equity and consideration", Samantha Geimer said. A lawyer for Polanski says his sex crime victim will appeal to a judge to end the case against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12)
|May 29
|Angie McGovern
|2
|who is andy stokes? (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Jim bobcock
|4
|Walter Russell Wright,
|May 22
|Olethas daughter
|1
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|May 20
|Wayne
|3
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! (Dec '16)
|May 11
|gph1714
|7
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|May '17
|Kevin
|8
|She called police more than 40 times about teen...
|Apr '17
|avonlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC