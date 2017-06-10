Polanski's victim asks judge to end c...

Polanski's victim asks judge to end case against director

Samantha Geimer has long asked US authorities to stop pursuing filmmaker Roman Polanski for having sex with her in 1977 when she was 13 "Justice is not only about punishment, it is about equity and consideration", Samantha Geimer said. A lawyer for Polanski says his sex crime victim will appeal to a judge to end the case against him.

