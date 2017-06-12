Officer testifies suspect asked if he...

Officer testifies suspect asked if he hurt anyone after deadly car chase

The man accused of fatally crashing into a 72-year-old man during a police chase asked if he hurt anyone immediately after the incident, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder's Court from Columbus Police Cpl. David Rogers.

