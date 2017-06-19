Miss Georgia 2017 presented with new ...

Miss Georgia 2017 presented with new Kia Sorento

18 hrs ago

Ed Braun, general manager of Kia AutoSport Columbus presented the keys to a new Kia to Miss Georgia 2017 Alyssa Beasley Monday morning. Beasley will have use of the car during her tenure as Miss Georgia.

Macon, GA

