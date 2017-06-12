Miss Columbus credits mother, Girls Inc. for success
"She made innumerable sacrifices to raise me and my two sisters," she said. "My mother taking on extra jobs exemplified to me that no obstacle is too big and that with hard work and determination anything is possible."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12)
|May 29
|Angie McGovern
|2
|who is andy stokes? (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Jim bobcock
|4
|Walter Russell Wright,
|May 22
|Olethas daughter
|1
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|May 20
|Wayne
|3
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! (Dec '16)
|May '17
|gph1714
|7
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|May '17
|Kevin
|8
|She called police more than 40 times about teen...
|Apr '17
|avonlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC