MCSD to allow military kids to attend public school in Columbus
COLUMBUS, GA Starting July 1, school-aged children of military service members who live on Fort Benning are allowed to attend certain public schools located within the Muscogee County School District, if space is available. This is under House Bill 224 and transportation is not provided, the parent or legal guardian is responsible for transportation of the student to and from school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
