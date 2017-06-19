Man who pushed 2 kids into a pool: "T...

Man who pushed 2 kids into a pool: "Thought it was a funny thing to do"

Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse. Bruce McCarty Johnson 58, of Macon, Ga.

