Macon, Georgia, Striped a Good Network of Temporary Bike Lanes and Cycling Soared

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: StreetsBlog.org

What would it take to get people biking in midsized Macon, Georgia? Short, disconnected bike lanes haven't done much, but a recent experiment demonstrated the power of a safe, connected network of bike infrastructure. In the past, the city government had put up three non-contiguous blocks of bike lanes and then claimed no one rides.

