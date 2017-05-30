Macon, Georgia honors rocker Gregg Allman at his funeral

Mark Elliott shows a concert ticket from the last Gregg Allman concert he attended, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Macon, Ga. Family, friends and fans on Saturday will say goodbye to the music legend, who died over the Memorial Day weekend at the age of 69. less Mark Elliott shows a concert ticket from the last Gregg Allman concert he attended, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Macon, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.