Jason Aldean Set to Return to Hometown on Aug. 11 for 2nd a oeConcert for the Kidsa Fundraiser
Jason Aldean announced that his second Concert for the Kids will take place on Aug. 11 in his hometown of Macon, Ga. The concert will once again benefit Children's Hospital Navicent Health, Bibb County's only dedicated pediatric facility in central Georgia.
