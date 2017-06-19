Jason Aldean Set to Return to Hometow...

Jason Aldean Set to Return to Hometown on Aug. 11 for 2nd a oeConcert for the Kidsa Fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: 102.9 The New W4 Country

Jason Aldean announced that his second Concert for the Kids will take place on Aug. 11 in his hometown of Macon, Ga. The concert will once again benefit Children's Hospital Navicent Health, Bibb County's only dedicated pediatric facility in central Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is andy stokes? (Oct '13) Sat Wayne 5
david langelier (May '12) Sat Wayne 2
andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12) May 29 Angie McGovern 2
News Walter Russell Wright, May 22 Olethas daughter 1
Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef May 20 Wayne 3
Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! (Dec '16) May '17 gph1714 7
Helena Devlin (Apr '15) May '17 Kevin 8
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC