Georgia sheriff: Burglar accidentally...

Georgia sheriff: Burglar accidentally shot by his partner

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Georgia sheriff says a burglar accidentally shot and killed his partner when they got caught in the middle of the crime. WMAZ-TV reports that Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says a woman woke up Monday morning to find the two men having broken into her East Macon home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is andy stokes? (Oct '13) Jun 17 Wayne 5
david langelier (May '12) Jun 17 Wayne 2
andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12) May 29 Angie McGovern 2
News Walter Russell Wright, May 22 Olethas daughter 1
Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef May 20 Wayne 3
Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! (Dec '16) May '17 gph1714 7
Helena Devlin (Apr '15) May '17 Kevin 8
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bibb County was issued at June 20 at 10:00AM EDT

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC