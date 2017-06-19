Georgia prison guard has baby with a jailed murderer

Georgia prison guard, 23, receives probation after admitting having an affair with a murderer serving life and giving birth to his baby A female corrections officer from Georgia received probation after she admitted having sex with an inmate convicted of murder and giving birth to his baby. Deenesha Lemandy Carter, 23, of Macon, Georgia admitted one count of violating her oath as a public officer in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

