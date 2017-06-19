Georgia prison guard has baby with a jailed murderer
Georgia prison guard, 23, receives probation after admitting having an affair with a murderer serving life and giving birth to his baby A female corrections officer from Georgia received probation after she admitted having sex with an inmate convicted of murder and giving birth to his baby. Deenesha Lemandy Carter, 23, of Macon, Georgia admitted one count of violating her oath as a public officer in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is andy stokes? (Oct '13)
|Jun 17
|Wayne
|5
|david langelier (May '12)
|Jun 17
|Wayne
|2
|andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12)
|May 29
|Angie McGovern
|2
|Walter Russell Wright,
|May 22
|Olethas daughter
|1
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|May '17
|Wayne
|3
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! (Dec '16)
|May '17
|gph1714
|7
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|May '17
|Kevin
|8
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC