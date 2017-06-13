Flying Tiger pilot finally coming home
A life size oil painting painted of John Dean Armstrong after the war, commissioned by the American Volunteer Group. The paintings of AVG casualties were originally in the Smithsonian, but now hang at Robbins Air Force Aviation Museum in Macon, Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12)
|May 29
|Angie McGovern
|2
|who is andy stokes? (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Jim bobcock
|4
|Walter Russell Wright,
|May 22
|Olethas daughter
|1
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|May 20
|Wayne
|3
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! (Dec '16)
|May '17
|gph1714
|7
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|May '17
|Kevin
|8
|She called police more than 40 times about teen...
|Apr '17
|avonlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC