Escaped Putnam County inmates sought

Tuesday Jun 13

A statewide manhunt is under way for two escaped inmates authorities say shot and killed two correctional officers earlier today. The killings happened about 5:45 a.m. on Georgia Highway 16 in Putnam County, which is between Macon and Augusta.

