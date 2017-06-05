CMT Music Awards Tap Jason Aldean, Da...

CMT Music Awards Tap Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker for Gregg Allman Tribute

Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley is also set to take the stage on Wednesday night in honor of the late Southern rock pioneer Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Charles Kelley will take part in a tribute to Gregg Allman at the CMT Awards. Late Southern-rock pioneer Gregg Allman, who was laid to rest on Saturday in Macon, Georgia, will be remembered with a special performance at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

