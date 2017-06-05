Cher's goodbye to her "musical genius" ex-husband: "He was a...loving ...

Cher's goodbye to her "musical genius...

Cher 's been married and divorced twice, and now both of her former husbands are gone: Sonny Bono died in 1998, and this past weekend, she attended the funeral of her second husband, rock legend Gregg Allman , in Macon, Georgia. She captured the experience in a series of heartfelt tweets.

