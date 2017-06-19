Chamber welcomes Macon Iron Fitness
Meet our new member! Macon Iron Fitness is now a proud member of the Macon County Chamber of Commerce. We are very excited to have Macon Iron Fitness, and we wish them the best with their business.
Read more at Macon County Times.
