Carvana Has Georgia on Its Mind, Laun...

Carvana Has Georgia on Its Mind, Launching Presence in Macon and Augusta

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Carvana, a leading eCommerce platform for buying used cars, launched in Atlanta in 2013, delivering customers a new way to buy a car. By visiting Carvana.com , customers can search 7,300+ vehicles, finance, purchase and trade in a car, all online, in as little as 10 minutes - frustrating, stressful Saturdays at the dealership are now a thing of the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12) May 29 Angie McGovern 2
Time to bail, Macon is imploding. (Mar '07) May 29 Alvin 35
who is andy stokes? (Oct '13) May 24 Jim bobcock 4
News Walter Russell Wright, May 22 Olethas daughter 1
Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef May 20 Wayne 3
Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! (Dec '16) May 11 gph1714 7
Helena Devlin (Apr '15) May '17 Kevin 8
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC