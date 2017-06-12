Blairsville Scottish Festival and Highland Games set for June 10-11
Her mother was born in Macon, so she has always considered Georgia her true home even though she moved to the Peach State in 1981 at age 29 after growing up in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. "People like to think about retiring and going back to where they grew up," Redditt said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12)
|May 29
|Angie McGovern
|2
|who is andy stokes? (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Jim bobcock
|4
|Walter Russell Wright,
|May 22
|Olethas daughter
|1
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|May 20
|Wayne
|3
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! (Dec '16)
|May '17
|gph1714
|7
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|May '17
|Kevin
|8
|She called police more than 40 times about teen...
|Apr '17
|avonlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC