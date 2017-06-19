Albany town hall to help inform community on dangerous drugs
Preventing deadly overdoses and making people aware of dangerous drugs in the Albany community will be the topic of a town hall meeting on Saturday. Leaders from Dougherty County EMS and the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit will teach those attending how to identify harmful substances.
