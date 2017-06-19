Albany town hall to help inform commu...

Albany town hall to help inform community on dangerous drugs

Preventing deadly overdoses and making people aware of dangerous drugs in the Albany community will be the topic of a town hall meeting on Saturday. Leaders from Dougherty County EMS and the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit will teach those attending how to identify harmful substances.

