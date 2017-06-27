A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Georgia Farm Bureau Group Members
A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "bbb-" of Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and Georgia Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, collectively referred to as the Georgia Farm Bureau Group . All companies are domiciled in Macon, GA.
