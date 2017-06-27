A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Negativ...

A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Georgia Farm Bureau Group Members

A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "bbb-" of Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and Georgia Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, collectively referred to as the Georgia Farm Bureau Group . All companies are domiciled in Macon, GA.

