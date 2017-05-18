Want to tour a Camelot school? Herea s your chance to gain clarity amid controversy
If you want to visit one of the schools operated by the alternative education company the Muscogee County School Board is considering to hire, then here is your most convenient chance before the board votes on the controversial proposal . Camelot Education , the private, for-profit company based in Austin, Texas, recommended by Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis to run three alternative education programs for $6.4 million annually, will provide a tour Monday at Camelot Academy of Escambia County, in Pensacola, Fla., MCSD announced Wednesday evening.
