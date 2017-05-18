Walter Russell Wright,

Walter Russell Wright,

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

A 58-year-old Coffee County man has been arrested for a murder that occurred early Saturday morning, May 13. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office responded to 6280 Highway 32 West, in reference to a woman found unresponsive. He was taken to the Coffee County Jail and interviewed by agents and investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef 2 hr Wayne 3
Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! May 11 gph1714 7
Helena Devlin (Apr '15) May 2 Kevin 8
News She called police more than 40 times about teen... Apr 29 avonlady 1
Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!! Apr 22 Mister Jones 3
News Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of... Apr '17 General Zod 2
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) Apr '17 Minaloosa 68
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC