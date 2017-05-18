Walter Russell Wright,

A 58-year-old Coffee County man has been arrested for a murder that occurred early Saturday morning, May 13. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office responded to 6280 Highway 32 West, in reference to a woman found unresponsive. He was taken to the Coffee County Jail and interviewed by agents and investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.