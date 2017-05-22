Student's meds legal in state, but no...

Student's meds legal in state, but not school

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Statesboro Herald

Each day about lunchtime at Warner Robins High School, 17-year-old CJ Harris must leave campus to take his medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef Sat Wayne 3
Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! May 11 gph1714 7
Helena Devlin (Apr '15) May 2 Kevin 8
News She called police more than 40 times about teen... Apr 29 avonlady 1
Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!! Apr 22 Mister Jones 3
News Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of... Apr '17 General Zod 2
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) Apr '17 Minaloosa 68
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Bibb County was issued at May 22 at 9:40PM EDT

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC