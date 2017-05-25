More
The Terrell Academy Eagles needed to go 2-0 Monday to advance to the state finals, and keep their season alive, and 2-0 they went. The Eagles rallied past Windsor Academy, 8-6, in Game 2 Monday afternoon, before shutting out the Knights for a 3-0 Game 3 victory.
