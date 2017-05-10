Missing Lamar County woman's body found; cause unclear
The Macon Telegraph reports that 39-year-old Lori Williams of Lamar County was found Monday afternoon after being reported missing May 3. Authorities had found her car a day earlier about a mile away.
