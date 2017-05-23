Marshall Tucker Band still rolling on the road Updated at

Marshall Tucker Band still rolling on...

Marshall Tucker Band still rolling on the road

When the founding members of the Marshall Tucker Band first started playing music together, they never dared to imagine that the band would last long enough to celebrate its 45th anniversary. “We just wanted the job for one weekend, to play for beer, that's where it started,” said lead singer Doug Gray, now the lone remaining original member.

