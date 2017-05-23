Lila Huckeba Phillips
Mrs. Phillips was born in Temple, Georgia, on December 21, 1942, the daughter of the late Rev. Claude Huckeba and Ruth Kittle Huckeba West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walter Russell Wright,
|Mon
|Olethas daughter
|1
|who is andy stokes? (Oct '13)
|May 20
|Wayne
|3
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|May 20
|Wayne
|3
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|May 11
|gph1714
|7
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|May 2
|Kevin
|8
|She called police more than 40 times about teen...
|Apr 29
|avonlady
|1
|Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!!
|Apr '17
|Mister Jones
|3
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC