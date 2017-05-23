Interfor Announces Millwright Apprenticeship Program in the US South
INTERFOR CORPORATION is launching a three-year Millwright Apprenticeship Program to support career development at its sawmills across the US South. The program addresses the current workforce shortage of millwrights, and ensures that Interfor will have skilled employees to handle equipment maintenance at its mills, improving efficiencies, ensuring safety, and mitigating quality issues.
