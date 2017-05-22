Daniel Francis Doyle III
Daniel Francis Doyle III, 70, passed away suddenly on May 9, 2017, in his home in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on August 16, 1946, he was the son of the late Daniel F. Doyle Jr. and Mary Grimes Doyle Many names were assigned to him: Dan, Danny, Sargent, Dad, and Gramps, and was beloved by all with whom he interacted.
