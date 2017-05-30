BoE names interim superintendent
Perry was approved in a 5-0 vote during a special called meeting Friday. Board members Marcus Scott IV and Marcia Anderson were not in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12)
|May 29
|Angie McGovern
|2
|Time to bail, Macon is imploding. (Mar '07)
|May 29
|Alvin
|35
|who is andy stokes? (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Jim bobcock
|4
|Walter Russell Wright,
|May 22
|Olethas daughter
|1
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|May 20
|Wayne
|3
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|May 11
|gph1714
|7
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|May '17
|Kevin
|8
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC