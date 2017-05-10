Allen signs to play softball at Wesle...

Allen signs to play softball at Wesleyan College

Hannah Allen signed to play softball at Wesleyan College on May 8 surrounded by her school coaches, travel ball coaches, family and THS Athletic Director Larry Dunn. A Thomson High School softball player will continue her career in softball at Wesleyan College.

