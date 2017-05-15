1 arrested; 1 suspect still at-large for attempting to steal ATM
COLUMBUS, GA Columbus police have arrested one man who attempted to steal an ATM in Chattahoochee County, but the manhunt is still underway for the second suspect. Marion County officers were also searching for a stolen black pick- up truck near Macon Road and Chantileer Trail Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|May 11
|gph1714
|7
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|May 2
|Kevin
|8
|She called police more than 40 times about teen...
|Apr 29
|avonlady
|1
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|Apr 28
|Samella
|2
|Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!!
|Apr 22
|Mister Jones
|3
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|2
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Apr '17
|Minaloosa
|68
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC