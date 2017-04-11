Wisconsin Football: Wide receiver Qui...

Wisconsin Football: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus keeping head high after father's death

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Badger of Honor

Wisconsin Badgers football player Quintez Cephus has been putting the coaching staff on notice so far this Spring in practice, trying to emerge as the No. 2 wide receiver after senior Jazz Peavy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Badger of Honor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) 9 hr Minaloosa 68
Helena Devlin (Apr '15) Apr 5 Kevin 7
Master Buick & GMC Dealership: Racism & Job Dis... Mar 31 Doug Taylor 2
Gerald Jones Ford Lincoln: RACISM .... Mar 31 PissedoffCustomer 1
Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!! Mar 31 PissedoffCustomer 2
Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! Mar 30 Shane 3
Kia of Augusta Cheats Good Employees and Custom... (Jul '16) Mar 30 PissedoffCustomer 19
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC