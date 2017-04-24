The story behind a girl's viral tweet of an older Georgia couple at prom
Arthur Dean Brook shared a picture of himself and his wife, Jane, to fellow diners at an Outback Steakhouse, April 22, 2017. Arthur Dean Brook, 65, was enjoying dinner with his wife at Outback Steakhouse last Saturday when he noticed a few young people walk in dressed up for prom.
