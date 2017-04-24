She called police more than 40 times about teens harassing her. Then she shot one.

In the months since he was shot in the head, 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr. has only just begun to walk again. He's paralyzed on his right side and can't speak, his mother, Bridgett Marcus, said Tuesday during a bond hearing for Elizabeth Cannon, the 47-year-old former nurse who shot him outside her house Jan. 16. Marcus said her son, an aspiring athlete who got good grades in school, had been walking home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.