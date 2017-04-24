She called police more than 40 times about teens harassing her. Then she shot one.
In the months since he was shot in the head, 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr. has only just begun to walk again. He's paralyzed on his right side and can't speak, his mother, Bridgett Marcus, said Tuesday during a bond hearing for Elizabeth Cannon, the 47-year-old former nurse who shot him outside her house Jan. 16. Marcus said her son, an aspiring athlete who got good grades in school, had been walking home.
