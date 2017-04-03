Robins Financial Credit Union Supports Macon Regional Crimestoppers
Robins Financial Credit Union recently presented Macon Regional Crimestoppers with a $5,000 donation to the 11th Annual David Pierce Memorial Law Enforcement Dinner. This event will be held on Friday, May 5th and is designed to help partner law enforcement, community and the media to help keep our community safe.
