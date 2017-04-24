Macon man accused of fatally bludgeoning woman with car jack
News outlets report a Bibb County Superior Court grand jury indicted 49-year-old Jessie Gray Tuesday on multiple charges including family violence-related aggravated assault and malice murder in the death of 58-year-old Brenda Gail Faulkner on Feb. 16. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Faulkner died from asphyxiation due to strangulation and ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!!
|Sat
|Mister Jones
|3
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|2
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Apr 11
|Minaloosa
|68
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|Apr 5
|Kevin
|7
|Master Buick & GMC Dealership: Racism & Job Dis...
|Mar 31
|Doug Taylor
|2
|Gerald Jones Ford Lincoln: RACISM ....
|Mar 31
|PissedoffCustomer
|1
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|Mar 30
|Shane
|3
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC