Macon man accused of fatally bludgeoning woman with car jack

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Calhoun Times

News outlets report a Bibb County Superior Court grand jury indicted 49-year-old Jessie Gray Tuesday on multiple charges including family violence-related aggravated assault and malice murder in the death of 58-year-old Brenda Gail Faulkner on Feb. 16. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Faulkner died from asphyxiation due to strangulation and ... (more)

