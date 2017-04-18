Lawsuit alleges Dallemand authorized ...

Lawsuit alleges Dallemand authorized payment for fake software

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Post-Bulletin

A former Rochester Public Schools superintendent is in the spotlight again after a lawsuit filed in December accused him of pressuring school officials to make more than $7 million in purchases without school board approval . Romain Dallemand, who left Rochester Public Schools in 2011 to take the top spot in Bibb County, Ga., is facing federal charges of participating in fraudulent acts, including racketeering, wire fraud, and mail fraud, while also violating school district policy, according to The Telegraph, a Macon, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of... Apr 17 General Zod 2
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) Apr 11 Minaloosa 68
Helena Devlin (Apr '15) Apr 5 Kevin 7
Master Buick & GMC Dealership: Racism & Job Dis... Mar 31 Doug Taylor 2
Gerald Jones Ford Lincoln: RACISM .... Mar 31 PissedoffCustomer 1
Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!! Mar 31 PissedoffCustomer 2
Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! Mar 30 Shane 3
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC