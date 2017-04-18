Lawsuit alleges Dallemand authorized payment for fake software
A former Rochester Public Schools superintendent is in the spotlight again after a lawsuit filed in December accused him of pressuring school officials to make more than $7 million in purchases without school board approval . Romain Dallemand, who left Rochester Public Schools in 2011 to take the top spot in Bibb County, Ga., is facing federal charges of participating in fraudulent acts, including racketeering, wire fraud, and mail fraud, while also violating school district policy, according to The Telegraph, a Macon, Ga.
