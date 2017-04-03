Hunter Closes on Sale of Homewood Suites Macon
Hunter Hotel Advisors has represented the seller in the sale of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Macon-North in Macon, GA. BPR Properties, based in Greensboro, NC, purchased the upscale extended-stay property to add to their portfolio of branded hotels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
