Hunter Closes on Sale of Homewood Sui...

Hunter Closes on Sale of Homewood Suites Macon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hotel Business

Hunter Hotel Advisors has represented the seller in the sale of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Macon-North in Macon, GA. BPR Properties, based in Greensboro, NC, purchased the upscale extended-stay property to add to their portfolio of branded hotels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Master Buick & GMC Dealership: Racism & Job Dis... Mar 31 Doug Taylor 2
Gerald Jones Ford Lincoln: RACISM .... Mar 31 PissedoffCustomer 1
Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!! Mar 31 PissedoffCustomer 2
Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! Mar 30 Shane 3
Kia of Augusta Cheats Good Employees and Custom... (Jul '16) Mar 30 PissedoffCustomer 19
Fairway Ford in Evans Georgia DISCRIMINATING AG... Mar 30 PissedoffCustomer 3
ALS run from GA to SC: WJBF NEWS/Guinness World... Mar 30 Nash Law Firm 2
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC