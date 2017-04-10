Happy Birthday Berry Oakley: Performing With The Allman Brothers Band In 1970
The Allman Brothers Band co-founding bassist Berry Oakley was born in Chicago on this date in 1948. He was just 24-years-old when a motorcycle accident in Macon, Georgia took his life on November 11, 1972 - only nine days after his final performance with The Allmans.
