False Alarm Program Run by CryWolf Put on Hold in Georgia Municipality
In July 2015, officials in Warner Robins, Ga., approved an alarm ordinance that allowed fines to be imposed for multiple false alarms and established penalty amounts. A year later, and amid the launch of the program, police suspended its implementation.
