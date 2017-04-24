Community Shreds and Recycles 9 Tons of Sensitive Documents
Central Georgia residents recently shredded 18,000 pounds, or 9 tons, of documents containing sensitive material at Robins Financial Credit Union's popular Shred Day events. Shred Day events were held at Robins Financial Credit Union's Hartley Bridge branch in Macon and Watson Boulevard branch in Warner Robins.
