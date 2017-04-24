Charity Golf Tournament Saturday

Charity Golf Tournament Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Coastal Courier

WHO: The Governor's Office of Faith and Justice Director Tony Lowden will play in the Liberty County Re-Entry Coalition's annual Charity Golf Tournament Saturday. Mr. Tony Lowden currently serves as Governor Nathan Deal's Director of the Faith and Justice Initiative within the Reentry Services Unit of the Department of Community Supervision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!! Apr 22 Mister Jones 3
News Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of... Apr 17 General Zod 2
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) Apr 11 Minaloosa 68
Helena Devlin (Apr '15) Apr 5 Kevin 7
Master Buick & GMC Dealership: Racism & Job Dis... Mar 31 Doug Taylor 2
Gerald Jones Ford Lincoln: RACISM .... Mar 31 PissedoffCustomer 1
Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! Mar 30 Shane 3
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC