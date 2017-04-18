Blight demolitions on Wise Avenue to make way for multi-purpose field
Macon-Bibb County continued its attack on blight on Monday, March 20, by demolishing nine houses on Wise Avenue. This was the first phase of demolitions to clear that area to make way for a new multipurpose field to serve the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WMAZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|2
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Apr 11
|Minaloosa
|68
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|Apr 5
|Kevin
|7
|Master Buick & GMC Dealership: Racism & Job Dis...
|Mar 31
|Doug Taylor
|2
|Gerald Jones Ford Lincoln: RACISM ....
|Mar 31
|PissedoffCustomer
|1
|Jim Hudson Lexus: Racism & Job Discrimination!!!!!
|Mar 31
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|Mar 30
|Shane
|3
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC